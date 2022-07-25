Wilma Donna Montgomery (Mann), 78, died on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Providence Hospital in Portland, Ore. Donna was born March 8, 1944, in Bremerton, Wash., the second of four children of Bill and Wilma Mann.
She graduated from Glenwood High School in 1962, and from St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in Yakima, Wash., in 1965. She was a surgical nurse at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
She married Gerald “Chip” Montgomery Aug. 21, 1965, in Kittitas, Wash. A daughter, Tamara, was born Jan. 6, 1967. The family moved to Glenwood, Wash., where Donna resided the rest of her life.
She was always busy and over the years worked at Glenwood Market, Shade Tree, Glenwood General Store, and BZ Grocery. She served as an EMT and when bad weather hampered getting two women to the hospital, she delivered their babies. Donna worked for Jantzen Clothing Mills sewing and then as a line supervisor and inspector. She started her own business, Mountain Kids Togs, with her sister, Darla. They had sewing contracts with companies in Alaska and the Mid-Columbia area. She was an accomplished seamstress. She also did in-home care and enjoyed taking care of others. She enjoyed playing cards, decorating cakes and babysitting was always a joy. She was a member of the Pioneer Memorial Community Church in Glenwood and served as secretary and Deaconess.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” and Wilma Mann, brother Doug Mann, sister Darla Henderson (Mann), and husband Gerald “Chip” Montgomery. Survivors include her daughter Tamara and sister Debbie (Thomas) Sexton, both of Glenwood, Wash., and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many other relatives and friends.
A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at Glenwood School Auditorium at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dale Wise officiating. A potluck follows the service in the multi-purpose room. Committal will be Mt. Adams Cemetery in Glenwood.
Memorials are suggested to the Glenwood Women’s Club Scholarship Fund.
