Donna Mae Maynard was born Dec. 26, 1944, in Red Deer Alberta, Canada. She died on Dec 28, 2020, in Salem, Ore., from skin cancer and related issues.
Donna was raised in Rufus, Ore., and graduated from Sherman County High School. She pursued college at Monmouth (Oregon College of Education) and later transferred to Merritt Davis Business School in Salem.
In 1964, she married Ken Maynard; they were married for 56 years. The couple had three sons and raised their family in Canby, where they resided for 30 years.
Donna was employed as an accountant by Blue Mountain Dog Food Co. of Tualatin for about 12 years. In her later years, she was a caregiver to her father and her son, Mark, for about 22 years.
Her hobbies included fishing, golf and knitting.
After retirement, she and her husband moved to Keizer, where they lived for the past 18 years.
Donna is survived by her husband, Ken, sons Michael, of Spokane, Wash., Mark of Keizer and Matt of Canby, and three grandchildren, all of whom live in Oregon.
A Mass service will be held for Donna Maynard at St. Edward Catholic Church in Keizer at 12:05 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.
All COVID safety protocols will be observed; masks required.
