Donna Geraldine of Hood River, Ore., died Oct. 7, 2022, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Donna was born March 8, 1937, in Grove, Okla., to Haskell and Ruth Thomas. Donna had one brother, Ed.
She married Jack Fortner on May 28, 1953. She worked as a packer at Diamond Fruit for 30 years, and at Dream Steet for 25 years. She enjoyed her flower gardens, and raising her children and grandchildren to love our Lord.
She is survived by her children, Ron (Nan) Fortner, Fonda (Gerry) Netch and Tony (Dovis) Fortner; grandchildren Rhine, Lovlei and Zane; and nieces Kim Eastman and Brenda Graves. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister-in-law and husband.
She was a beautiful and loving person.
A viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 21 from 4-6 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, and a service on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow. Pallbearers will be Gary, Adam, Will, Nate, Rick and Gerry.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
