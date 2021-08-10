Donna Marjorie Brost, 92, passed away in The Dalles, Ore., on July 17, 2021. She was born in Toppenish, Wash., to Bird Frances (Siepen) and Charles M. Henle on Nov. 1, 1928.
Donna married Walter Brost in Toppenish on July 1, 1949. She worked in Hood River, Ore., as the manager at Key Bank and later worked for KC Pharmacy in Goldendale, Wash. Mrs. Brost was a member of the Red Hat Society, AB Ladies and the United Methodist Church. She liked to ski and play tennis and golf. Donna loved to travel, especially on cruise ships, shopping on QVC and spending time with her granddaughter and great-grandchildren
Survivors include daughter Lauri Marshall and her husband Rich of Goldendale and Peggy Farrell and her husband Tim of Mill A, Wash.; granddaughter Jess Justesen, her husband Austin, and grandchildren June and Ace, all of Tygh Valley, Ore.
A graveside service was held at Mountain View Cemetery in Goldendale on July 29. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.
