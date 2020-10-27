Donald Dean Webster, age 87, died Oct. 21, 2020, at his home with wife and family. We are forever grateful to Hearts of Hospice for making Dean and the family’s last months so peaceful.
Dean was born June 16, 1933, in Gainesville, Mo., to parents Walter and Bessie (Mahan) Webster. Dean is survived by his wife, Edith, and their children Peg Timperley (David Timperley), Linda Kay Webster, and Mark Webster (Kellie S. Webster). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Dad was employed by Martin Marietta, Inc., while building a business, Webster’s Septic Service. He also operated a small farm. He loved farming at his home on Orchard Road, The Dalles, Ore., and truly loved golfing at his second home in Salome, Ariz.
No memorial is planned at this time due to COVID-19. No flowers, please.
Memorial contributions can be made to New Hope Farms, PO Box 89, Goldendale WA 98620 (home for the developmentally disabled).