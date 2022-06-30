Donald Ray Warner passed on June 25, 2022, at the VA Portland Hospital. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 10 at 1p.m. at Hollenbeck Park in Trout Lake, Wash.
Don was born on May 14, 1943, in Goldendale, Wash.; he spent his youth in Carson, Wash., and moved to BZ Corners, Wash., for high school. After high school, he joined the Navy in 1961, exploring from The Aleutian Islands to Eastern Asia.
Coming home, he became a barber and married his best friend, Coralee (Page) and they spent 57 loving years together.
Don and Coralee spent the first 13 years of their marriage in Castle Rock, Wash. While barbering, he fell in love with helping boys in need. He then decided to go back to school, where he received his BA in sociology from Evergreen State College. Moving to Trout Lake, they started a group home of their own. Don, with the help of the community of Trout Lake, helped many young boys achieve their dreams, teaching them life skills and the value of community for eight amazing years.
Don never knew a stranger and became known as "Uncle Don" to the many people he touched through his many careers. First as a barber, then working with the boys, running a pack and guide service, rescuing many stranded travelers in the mountains, then the camp host at Guler County Park and finally at the BZ Corners Transfer Station.
He was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge, an American Legion, Trout Lake School board member, Castle Rock/Trout Lake volunteer fireman and EMT and many other organizations.
After retirement, he spent his time involved in many local social events. "Uncle Don" stole the show by riding his blue chariot, singing the whole way there and back.
Don is survived by his wife Coralee; daughter Page Logan and husband Brett; son Cody Warner; Gary Akerill and Gerry Harding; two granddaughters, Emily Logan and Bailey Warner; sister Linda Teel and husband Carl; sister-in-law Kathy Warner; countless nieces and nephews; and many chosen children who called him Uncle Don. He will be missed by all.
"An Equine Quadruped can be induced to abide by the unknown quantity specific of gravity but not induced to abide by it" (You can lead a horse to water but you cannot make it drink).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.