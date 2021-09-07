Donald Ray Schaack passed away Sept. 1, 2021, at the age of 84 at PeaceHealth Hospital in Vancouver Wash. He lived a life filled with family, friends, and community, and lots of love.
He was born in Percy, Ill., to Arnold and Devona Schaack, and raised in Steeleville, Ill., where he made many of his lifelong friends. A devoted Lutheran, he attended St. Mark’s Lutheran grade school, Steeleville High School, and then graduated from Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, Ind. There he met his first wife, Wilma “Willie” Bartelt, and they married in Walla Walla, Wash., after graduation, settling in Mascoutah, Ill., and raising three daughters.
Don began his 40-year career in banking at First National Bank of Mascoutah, first as a teller, and eventually as president, director, and trust officer. The bank, like many others, merged with Magna Bank/Regions, where Don served as a senior VP until his retirement in 1998.
To say Don was an active member of his Mascoutah community would be an understatement. He was a long-time member of the Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce and Mascoutah Lions Club. Don chaired the Gateway East Jr. Achievement board, was a member of the Belleville, Ill., United Way Board, Mascoutah Development Committee, school board, school district treasurer, and as City of Mascoutah treasurer. He was a deacon at Zion Lutheran Church, president of the St. Clair/Monroe County Bankers Federation, and a director of the Illinois Bankers Association, and was Mascoutah “person of the year,” with this honor being be-stowed on him again, “person of the year at the White Salmon Chamber of Commerce.”
He was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force Reserves in 1967, as a First Lieutenant.
In 1998, he and his first wife moved to White Salmon, Wash., to begin retirement years. She passed away shortly after they moved. He was a member and past deacon of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hood River and very involved in the Bingen-White Salmon Lions club, receiving the 2016-2017 Melvin Jones Fellow for dedicated humanitarian services for the Lions Club. He was elected to the Skyline Hospital Board in 2002 and served for 17 years.
In 2000, Don found love again, surprisingly, at a bank — his current wife, Carol — and they were married in 2005, spending 16 years together, enjoying the local area, and traveling with friends to Germany, Ireland, and the Galapagos, to name a few of their many travels.
He was one of the finest men you would ever meet, and a true gentleman. Will be missed by all who knew him, even briefly. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Wilma. He is survived by his wife Carol Schaack; his daughters Deb Schaack (Jutta Schneider), Lorie Waehner (Eric Waehner), and Kathy Schaack (Peter Rieck); and his sister and brother-in-law Mary Jane and Tom Waltemate. Some of his greatest joys were his grandchildren, Erin Waehner (Patrick McDermott), Katie Waehner-Keller (Justin Keller), and Daniel Waehner; and Ted Clausen (Sandy), brother-in-law, as well as many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bingen/White Salmon Lion’s Club, Skyline Hospital Foundation, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hood River. There will be a celebration of his life at a future date.
