Donald Petersen

Donald Lee Petersen, 90, died Aug. 26, 2021, at The Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. He was born on Dec. 26, 1930, to Henry and Gladys Petersen of The Dalles.

He was raised in The Dalles and served in the Navy during the Korean War. While serving, he met and married Marilyn Hardin of St. Helena, in Napa Valley, Calif., on Nov. 22, 1952. After a medical discharge from the Navy they moved back and resided in The Dalles, Oregon.

His years of employment included working as meter reader for Pacific Power and Life and PUD, the Mountain Fir Chip Mill and in later years he managed the car wash.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn and their three children; Jolene, Rodney and Karen; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

He enjoyed gardening, working and building with wood, photography, camping and being with his family, including gatherings for weekly card games. In his retirement he also spent time with his “coffee cronies” at Mama Janes (formerly known as The Pancake House).

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 9th, 2021 at Gateway Church (1111 Dry Hollow Rd., The Dalles, OR 97058).

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058.

Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Service information

Oct 9
Service
Saturday, October 9, 2021
12:00PM
Gateway Presbyterian Church
1111 Dry Hollow Road
THE DALLES, OR 9758
