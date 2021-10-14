Donald James Hoffman, known to most as Don Hoffman, was born in Urbana, Ill., on Nov. 20, 1948, and was called home to heaven on Oct. 1, 2021. Since 1988, he was a resident of Mosier, Ore., which is also the location of his highly respected consulting firm, The CREST Company, which he began after many years in business.
At age 3, he moved with his parents and older sister to San Bernardino, Calif. Don spent his childhood going to school, helping in the family business, a Christian Book Store, and faithfully attending his family church. At a very early age, Don began a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He believed wholeheartedly in the gospel, which impacted his entire life.
Don’s Christian faith led him to attend Biola University, where he earned his business degree in 1970. While attending Biola, he met Susan Eakin, the love of his life for more than 50 years. He proposed just two weeks after they started dating. Don would jokingly, but seriously, tell others, “Being a good businessman, I saw a good deal, and took it!” They were married March 20, 1971.
Everything Don did in life was accomplished with high integrity. His business career began as comptroller for Biola. While working full time, and newly married, he earned his MBA from Cal Poly Pomona University.
A longing to move away from Southern California led Don to begin a 10-year employment with International Paper Company in Mt. Shasta, Calif., which led to relocations in Portland, Ore., and Dallas, Texas. He then joined an ownership group for the Hudson Building Company based in Chicago, Ill.
Don’s successful business experiences opened doors involving part ownership in many highly accomplished companies.
He used his skills volunteering to help others such as:
1. SEND International of Alaska.
2. American Red Cross, both on the local chapter board and the national strategic planning board.
3. Wasco County Planning Commission, 20 years.
4. Keweenaw Land Association Limited board member.
5. And closest to his heart, Don gave 18 years as chair of the board of Horizon Christian School in Hood River, Ore. He was committed to the mission of the school, “At Horizon we believe that educating a child is of the highest calling. We are dedicated to helping each student develop their full potential by cultivating Academic achievement, Biblical truth, and Character development.”
Don is survived by his wife, Susan, his sister Carolyn Bushong of Santa Barbara, Calif., and his numerous biological and honorary nieces and nephews and their children. Don ALWAYS took great effort to make a “baby inspection trip” whenever a new baby entered his circle of influence.
He loved singing and led congregational singing at many different churches; he loved dogs, and he loved hiking and traveling with his wife. Don had many sayings, his favorite of which was, “I don’t know what the future holds, but I know who holds the future.”
Don lived life with a sincere conviction in the Christian message of a life everlasting with Jesus. We are confident God met Don as he passed from Earth into eternity saying, “Well done my good and faithful servant.” Don lived his Christian faith in service to others. He will be greatly missed by those he encouraged and mentored. There were many.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2021, at Horizon Christian School in Hood River. COVID restrictions will be followed and masks will be required.
Anyone interested in doing something in Don’s memory is encouraged to give to Horizon Christian School or the ALS Association.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a condolence for the family.
