Donald "Don" Ray Durr passed away on July 1, 2022, at St. Vincent's Providence Hospital in Portland, Ore. Don was born June 30, 1946, in Hood River, Ore., to Dutch and Virginia (Kile) Durr, joining his brothers Tommy and Charles and his sisters Carol and Ann.
Don was raised in Parkdale, Ore. He attended schools in Parkdale and graduated from Wy'East High School in 1965. Don married his high school sweetheart, Kathy Rath, shortly after. Don and Kathy were blessed with three children, Richard, Janet, and Tracy. Don and Kathy both were delivered by Dr. Edmondson, who also delivered their children!
While Don was a senior in high school, he replaced an engine in Kathy's dad's (Raymond Rath) garbage truck. Don won the hearts (replacing the engine in the garbage truck) of the Raths and was welcomed into their family. Kathy's parents Ray and Theresa Rath owned the Hood River Garbage Service and Don and his brother-in-law (John Rath) bought the business. Don and John managed the Hood River Garbage Service for more than 30 years with expansion of serving the whole Hood River County. Don and John sold the business in 2001 and both retired.
Don and Kathy took their family every year to Wallowa Lake in Eastern Oregon and also to Devil's Lake in Lincoln City, Ore. Don and Kathy continued the tradition with their grandkids and great-grandkids. Don was ready for Wallowa Lake this year and in the hospital would talk about going to the lake with family. Don and Kathy enjoyed going to Lincoln City and taking the family. Don enjoyed the outdoors with getting, splitting and stacking wood, as well as fishing, hunting, camping, boating, and golfing. Don would hook the fish and release them, for he did not want to eat the fish and/or have the fish smell in the air/home. Don would also treat others with his fish. Don would go hunting with his brothers-in-law and family. Don would play Neil Diamond on 8-track. After retiring, Don did woodworking, making dressers, coffee tables, and cabinets for family. Don had a 1965 Stingray, hardtop, black Corvette and loved that car. Later after retiring, Don started buying old cars and restoring them.
Don collected seven vehicles with his favorite the '57 Chevy, purple with flames and a killer exhaust system. Don would complain about working on his vehicles and how old he was, but when he got in to take them for a drive, he was a 16-years young (wild) man.
Don was a member of the Hood River Fire Department and West Side Fire Department, both for 20 years. Don coached Little League baseball and softball for years. Don was also a member of the Hood River Elks for 54 years, being a trustee three times. He was also Elk of the Year and held several other offices. Don was the serving crew chairman for 25 years for the Elks. Don was a regular patron Wednesdays for playing poker with his fellow Elk brothers. Don furthermore spent several years volunteering at WAAAM. Don restored the old drive-in theater sign and placed it at the entrance to WAAAM.
Don enjoyed his family: Seven grandchildren, Alyssa, Ethan and Rachael Durr, David Curl, James Schultz, Brady and Trevor Johnson, and his three great-grandchildren, Aurora, Lucca, and Ashton. Don was preceded in death by his mother, father, Grandmother Tweety and brother Charles. He is survived by his wife Kathy; son Richard (Jill); daughter Janet (Joe), daughter Tracy (Brian); and seven grandkids and three great-grandkids.
Services for Don are as follows: A viewing and visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, July 7 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River,; funeral and reception will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8, also at Anderson's Tribute Center; graveside vault committal will be at 1 p.m. on July 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River.
Memorials are encouraged to be made in Don's name to the Hood River Elks Lodge Christmas Basket Program. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family or to access live stream of funeral service.
