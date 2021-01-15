Pastor Don Boldt was driven by his deep devotion to God, demonstrated in his profession, by his love for family, friends, and members of his congregations, and his integrity to the principles by which he lived.
He was born Sept. 19, 1932, in Brownsdale, Minn. to Roy Henry Boldt and Loretta Corinne (Thomsen) Boldt. At age 9, Don’s family began moving to follow his chaplain father, who served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Don attended 16 grade schools. In 1947, the Boldts moved to Portland, Ore., About the same time, Jo Anne Wells’ family moved to Portland from Tennessee when her father was discharged from the Army Air Corps, where he also served in World War II. Both families attended North Baptist Church, where Don and Jo Anne met, and married Dec. 18, 1954. He died just two weeks short of their 66th anniversary.
In grade school, Don learned to play the trombone, sitting first chair at Jefferson High School, playing in college, and in churches throughout his career. At Jefferson, Don was a two-way starter on the football team which played for the state AAAA championship in his junior year. His team lost on the final play of the game!
Don graduated from Jefferson High School (1950), Lewis and Clark College (1954), and Western Conservative Baptist Theological Seminary (1958).
Pastor Don was a full-time pastor at four churches in his career. He and Jo Anne founded Tigard First Baptist Church in 1958 while Don was still completing his pastoral studies. In 1961, the Boldts (now including Dan and Beki) moved to Myrtle Creek, Ore., for their second charge at Tri City Baptist Church (Beth was born one month later). In 1970, Don answered the call to serve as Senior Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in The Dalles, Ore. During this time, he found himself moving into a “father figure” of the local pastors’ fellowship. Their last full-time pastorate was at Wood Village Baptist Church, where they ministered for 15 years. He retired in 1994, having served for 37 years. Post-retirement, he found himself ministering in an interim capacity at nine churches throughout Oregon and Washington. In total, Pastor Don Boldt ministered to 13 churches, spanning 52 years.
Don also served 19 years in leadership on the Conservative Baptist Foreign Mission Society (now World Venture) and on the boards at Union Rogue Baptist Camp and Camp Morrow.
Don and Jo Anne Boldt were a great pastor-and-wife team. Their lives and ministry touched others with the hope and love of Jesus Christ.
In 2007, Don and Jo Anne moved to Bend, Ore., to be near daughter Beth Beatty and her family. Then, in 2015, they followed the Beatty family to Seaside, Ore. They have attended North Coast Family Fellowship since then.
On Dec. 2, 2020, Don breathed his last breath and Heaven welcomed a saint home.
He is survived by his dear wife, Jo Anne Boldt (Seaside); siblings Dave (and Betty) Boldt (Monmouth, Ore.), and Eunice (and Ken) Olson (Manteca, Calif.); brother-in-law Terry (and Lisa) Wells (Gresham, Ore.); his children Dan (and Kim) Boldt (The Dalles), Beki (and Jeff) Duke (Trout Lake, Wash.), and Beth (and Paul) Beatty (Seaside); 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service, carefully following COVID-19 protocols, will take place at 1 p.m. on Jan. 23 at North Coast Family Fellowship, 2245 North Wahanna Road, Seaside.
Donations in honor of Pastor Don may be made to North Coast Family Fellowship, 2245 North Wahanna Road, Seaside, OR97138; or Camp Jonah, 31 Little Mountain Road, Trout Lake, WA, 98650.
