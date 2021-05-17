Donald Charles Bryan, a longtime resident of White Salmon, Wash., has passed away at the age of 96, on April 11, 2021. He will be very much missed by his family and friends.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1924, to Nolan and Lena Bryan in Clear Springs, Mo. In his early years, he enjoyed living on their farm with his two brothers and one sister. He joined the Navy in 1943 at the age of 19 and served during World War II on the USS Omminey Bay in the South Pacific. He enjoyed sharing those memories with many friends and family.
After leaving the Navy, he moved to White Salmon, where he met Wilma Mae Burgess and they were married on Nov. 13, 1950. Together they raised six children. Wilma passed away in 2014 after 63 years of marriage. His family was always his first priority.
He worked outside all of his life as a heavy equipment operator, building roads, and never missed a day of work. After retirement, he continued working on heavy equipment helping on various jobs. He also enjoyed helping his adult children developing their land and helping in any way he could.
He loved camping, horses, and being outside in his shop. His sense of humor was enjoyed by all who knew him. He was also seen on many Saturdays working on the grounds of Grace Baptist Church, where he attended services regularly. Don and his wife Wilma were one of the founding members. He also participated in Senior Meals and Men's Bible Study group. He had many close friends there.
Don is preceded in death by his two brothers, Tony Bryan and Joe Bill Bryan. He is survived by his sister, Helen Ruth; his children, Chuck Bryan of Nahcotta, Wash., Chery Hoover of Boerne, Texas, Rhonda Hearn of Niagra, Wisc,, Kim Mersereau of The Dalles, Ore., Donny Bryan of Goldendale, Wash., and Kris Demchuck, of White Salmon. Don is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
There will be a graveside service on June 6 at 2 pm at the White Salmon Cemetery for close family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.