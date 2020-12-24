Donald Lee Brown passed away Dec. 14, 2020, in Spokane, Wash. He was born May 29, 1934, in White Salmon, Wash., to Arthur E. and Hilda E. Brown.
Don met his wife, Sara Claudia Quackenbush, while they were school children. They married in Trout Lake, Wash., and spent the last 48 years living in Carson, Wash.
Don began working for WKO in Carson in 1962 as a log truck driver, then helped build the veneer mill. In the 1970s, he researched and introduced the idea of building a Chip ‘N Saw facility. Later he built a larger mill and worked as superintendent until 1990.
Don enjoyed all building projects. He and Claudia built their own home and filled it with beautiful woods. Don and Claudia also enjoyed working together in the garden and preserving produce. Don was most often found in his blueberry patch or coaxing the corn to grow.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur E. Brown; mother, Hilda E. Brown; sister, Norma. L. Nogle; and brother, Robert R. Brown.
Don is survived by his wife, Sara Claudia Brown; two sons, Douglas Brown (Sherry), and Scott Brown (Carmen); daughter Debra Brimacombe (Daniel); and two grandchildren, Ryan Brown and Taylor Brown.
In lieu of donations, please consider contributing to local veteran and senior facilities.
