Don Moreland Owen was born April 1, 1928 ( Don always said March 32 ), in Bend, Ore., to Frank A. and Mildred (Hoover) Owen. He joined sister, Dorothy and two younger brothers, George and William.
Don enlisted in the Navy right after graduating from Hood River High School in 1946. He served for seven years active and one year in the reserve. While home on leave, he met Bonnie Jean Anderson. They courted by Air-Mail Letters and married in June of 1954 right after Don was discharged. Don and Bonnie raised four sons. Family vacations were usually camping trips.
They returned to Hood River, where Don took a position with the City of Hood River and served the city in many capacities over the years. He retired in the early 1980s as building official; over the years, he took courses to upgrade his skills and be even more help to his hometown.
After retiring, Don and Bonnie enjoyed exploring in their motor home. Don enjoyed going to reunions with buddies from Navy times. He really enjoyed getting together with old buddies from U.S.S. Grand Canyon a destroyer and U.S.S. Bairoko a carrier. Don enjoyed photography and really got into computers and was interested in genealogy. He found that his ancestors, the Owen and Moreland families had come across the plains in the same wagon train in 1852. He was a proud member of the Sons and Daughters of the Oregon Pioneers. He found a copy of his great-grandfather’s diary of the trip in the Oregon Historical Society and followed the Oregon Trail in reverse using the diary for a guide.
Don was a member of the First Baptist Church of Odell, where he served in many different ways.
In later years he had a series of strokes, suffered from dementia, and spent his last years in the Hood River Care Center, where he passed away on July 5, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank A. Owen; mother, Mildred Kuhl; stepfather, Verne Kuhl; sister, Dorothy Owen; brothers, George and William; nephew, Don Owen and his two sons, Frank C. and Daniel A. Owen.
Don loved family and was very proud of his sons. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bonnie Owen; sons, Vern “Mitch” Owen (Sharon), and James Moreland Owen (Lisa); five grandchildren, Patrick Owen (Sarah), Bethany Reese (Matthew), Ross Owen, Joshua J. Owen, and Rebecca Deeds (Johnny); four great-grandchildren, Kaden, Riley Ann and Jamie Mae Deeds and Alexander Reese; nephew, John Owen (Carmen); and two nieces, Tibitha Owen and Claudia Jasinski (Tom).
Services to celebrate Don’s life are planned for 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 5 at Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Graveside rites with Military Honors by the United States Navy will follow at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery of Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
