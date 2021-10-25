Don O. Nunamaker long-time Hood River, Ore., resident, real estate broker and pillar in the community, passed away Oct. 7, 2021, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Don was born Nov. 15, 1942, and was 78 years of age at the time of his passing.
Don was born in Albany, Ore., to James Roberts and Gertrude Ethelyn (Edstrom) Nunamaker. Don was the oldest of three boys.
Don grew up in Hood River and graduated from Wy’east High School in 1960. He went on to attend University of Oregon. The only one in the family, as the rest of the family had all attended Oregon State University. While attending there he joined the Chi Psi fraternity and it had remained a large part of his life ever since. They still meet up many times during the year and he looked forward to it every time. Originally, he wanted to be a dentist, but an academic advisor had pointed out his grades and that he may end up flunking out. He was recommended to go into sales. He graduated from U of O in 1965 with a degree in Sociology.
Don decided to give real estate a try. While in Eugene, Ore., he studied for his real estate license and passed the exam. At that time he was one of the youngest in the state to get their real estate license as the age requirement was 21. While in Eugene, he worked for a couple of real estate companies until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1966.
Don served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969. He served stateside for these three years at Fort Lee. He entered officer candidate school and worked in the Subsistence and Food Service Division of the Quartermaster School. He was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant.
He returned to Hood River after serving where he found a job with R.E. and Tom Scott Insurance agency, where Bill Pattison gave him a desk for $50/month in return for selling property. He worked there about a year before opening his own company.
In 1969, he opened Don Nunamaker, Realtors. What started out as a small group of agents has grown over the years. Don had a great passion and love for real estate. He never thought of it as work and enjoyed going into the office every day. He loved sitting in his office and seeing everyone that walked into the lobby. He greeted them with his big smile through his office window. He never used the word retire even though he had passed the managing/ownership of the office to his two daughters a few years ago. He had returned to sales and you could still see his passion and love for it every day. Until very recently, he still attended staff meeting every week.
While working at R.E. and Tom Scott Insurance, he met Janet Tambara. On April 18, 1970, they were married in Hood River at Riverside Community Church. They were blessed with two daughters, Alison and Ashley.
Though real estate was his favorite hobby, he enjoyed other activities. Three times a week a group of them would be out early in the morning playing tennis on the court at his home. They only had a couple of rules, if you’re too good you don’t get invited back and the 2-step rule, where you have hit the ball back within two steps of your opponent. He also enjoyed his poker group where they met monthly taking turns at each other’s homes. They were quite the crew! He also enjoyed watching the Trail Blazers and of course the U of O Duck football games.
Don wasn’t much of a traveler, but he enjoyed the beach. Many memories were had at the beach house in Gearhart with the family. That was his place of relaxation. Other trips he would go on with the family were with a real estate group he belonged to, The Brainstormers. Don was a founding member of the group. While members would come and go many lifetime friendships were formed and treasured.
Don loved cars. Especially those black Mercedes cars. You could always strike a conversation up with him about cars. He noticed when someone would get a new car or just cleaned their car. Every week he would be out washing and cleaning his cars. He loved his two-seater Mercedes. He thought it made him look “hot;” he would joke how people would check him out.
He loved his family, friends and community very much. Don throughout his time here helped many people in so many ways. He supported many charities; he didn’t just have one favorite. He was a mentor to so many in real estate but to many outside of real estate as well. He was always available when someone was in need, whether that was to offer advice, a place to stay or even a borrow a car! He was never short on offering his opinion and many valued what he had to say whether it was really what they wanted to hear at the time. Don has a left a legacy in this community and will be greatly missed!
Love for his family was easily seen with Don. Sometimes seen as a grizzly bear, most knew him as a soft teddy bear with a heart of gold. He was always there at every sporting event no matter how far he had to travel. He loved having his grandchildren around him, even at the office. Many times, he would be seen walking with them around the office when they were babies. The grandkids quickly learned if there was something they wanted, they knew Grandpa was the key to getting it.
Don is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janet; his daughter Alison Nunamaker, son in-law Mychal Lucas, daughter Ashley Nunamaker-Bello, and son in-law Isidro Bello; his brother John Nunamaker and wife Mary Nunamaker (Scholls, Ore.); and his six beautiful grandchildren that he adored, Kenadie Lucas (13), Drew Lucas (11), Rylie Lucas (9), Hadlie Lucas (6), Alexa Bello (9) and Aliyah Bello (5).
He was preceded in death are his parents and youngest brother, Michael.
Memorial donations can be made in his honor to the Nunamaker Family Fund through the Gorge Community Foundation or choose a charity that tugs at your heart because Don would have loved that as well!
A time to celebrate Don’s life is planned for Sunday, Nov. 7 at Divots at Indian Creek Golf Course from 1-4 p.m.; a special tribute video will play during this gathering and a special register book will have additional pages so you can capture in writing a special memory, story or words you would like to share with family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
