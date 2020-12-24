Donald Max “Don” Hardman passed away on Dec. 12, 2020, at his home in Hood River, Ore., surrounded by family. He was 86 years of age at the time of his passing.
Born to John R. Hardman and Velma Suttles Hardman on June 13, 1934, Don began life living on a hard scrabble ranch in Viola, Mo. He was the second youngest to six sisters: Treva Rogers, Golden, Mo.; Bobbi Snell, St. Helens, Ore.; Billie Haggard, Trinidad, Calif.; Maxine (Mac) Smalley, Bentonville, Ark. (deceased); Nadine Frank, Seattle, Wash. (deceased); and Kelly James, Seattle (deceased).
In 1944, his family left Missouri’s drought and depression and moved west to Hood River, where they had friends. They arrived on Don’s 10th birthday, for which he received an ice cream cone.
Don attended Hood River schools, where he ran track and was an outstanding baseball player. After graduation in 1953, he played semi-professional baseball with a Portland team traveling throughout the Northwest on a Greyhound bus.
At 21 years of age, Don applied for work at the Lincoln City Police Department. He was hired and worked night patrol on the coastal highway. He later moved to the Silverton Police Department. He married JoAnne Hunter in 1954 and they had three sons, Dan L. Hardman of Colton, Oregon, Dean R. Hardman of Hood River, Ore., and Gene L. Hardman of San Diego, Calif. The couple divorced in 1963.
Don moved back to Hood River County to work with Sheriff Gillmouthe until 1967. He then worked for the OLCC in Portland until 1973, returning to the sheriff’s office as chief deputy until his retirement.
While working with the sheriff’s department, he met, as he said, the “highlight” of his life, Nola Short, who worked at the Hood River City Police Department. They married on July 30, 1976. She brought three sons to the union, Rick L. Herman of The Dalles, Ore., Tim J. Herman of Sherwood, Ore., and Troy L. Herman of Hood River (deceased).
After retiring, Don worked as a forest patrol officer for the sheriff’s office for 10 years. He had a total of 40 years in law enforcement.
Don enjoyed the outdoors — motorcycles, hunting and, especially, horses, which both Nola and he enjoyed together. They were also active in the Hood River Saddle Club. They lived on several horse properties in the Hood River Valley. The couple took many motorcycle trips, a tour of Canada, Yellowstone on Don’s Harley and a cruise to Alaska. They enjoyed time with many friends in the area and an abundant family life, hosting annual Thanksgiving and Christmas parties for their four generations!
Don was a big guy with a big personality and was loved by many, including his nine grandchildren: Clinton Herman, Texas; Rachel Klaprich, Cascade Rocks, Ore.; Tim Herman, Hawaii; Marianne Hardman, San Diego, Calif.; Heather Hardman; Megann Stone, Vancouver, Wash.; J. D. Hardman, Vancouver, Wash.; Nicole Herman Phelps, Hood River; and Jessica Herman Linton, Sherwood, Ore. He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren: Alison, William, Deliah Stone, Henry Hardman, Kailey Herman, Aleyah Klaprich, Madison Klaprich, Morgan Klaprich, Ariel Herman, Clinton Herman, Dorie Herman, Carter Phelps. He leaves behind a big legacy.
Services are planned for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Hood River Valley Christian Church. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a smaller gathering will be held and shared via live stream at https://fb.me/e/231xW8t3a. A public gathering for friends and family will take place in the summer of 2021 when the pandemic restrictions have been lifted.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
