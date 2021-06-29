Dolores (Sturm) Wang, a longtime resident of White Salmon, Wash., made her transition on June 18, 2021, in her home in Thousand Palms, Calif., with her husband of 73 years, Walter, and son and daughter-in law at her side.
Dolores was born April 21, 1930, in Portland, Ore., to Hazel & Gotleib Sturm of Hermiston, Ore. Dolores was a spiritual and emotional leader for her family, going back to her teenage years and continuing throughout her life.
She was married in Hermiston on March 25, 1948, to Walter Wang of Trout Lake, Wash. They raised four boys in the small town of White Salmon, Dennis, Barry, Ronald, and Eric, where she encouraged them to expand their horizons through participation in art, music, theater and sports. Walt and Dolores also opened their home to foreign exchange students from Colombia, Japan, and Austria.
Dolores lived her life to the fullest. Smart, funny, with an infectious smile and laugh, she was a consummate family organizer. Summers were spent with family camping at the beach or in the mountains, travelling and frequent trips to Disneyland. School time, she drove her boys to games, Boy Scout troop, watched them in band and school plays.
Dolores loved baking and trying new recipes, hosting "theme" dinner parties and many holiday functions. She excelled in sewing and knitting, opening yarn shop in White Salmon a with her friend Marge Hunsaker. Dolores loved playing card and board games with family and friends. Another passionate hobby of hers was reading. Dolores was active in various organizations as well: A member of the Eastern Star, PEO and the Daughters of Rebekah.
Traveling was the dream of her life. After retirement and the sale of their home in Forks, they took to the open road and became full time RVers for nearly 15 years. She and Walt have been to all 50 states, visited almost every national park plus points of interest everywhere. On sea they cruised the Queen Mary II with foreign exchange student Helmut (1972) and his mom and more recently a Princess Cruise with family. Walt and Dolores settled down in Thousand Palms, where they enjoyed the California sun all the days ...
Dolores is survived by her husband Walter; her sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Sandi, Barry and Judy, Ron and Elizabeth, and Eric and fiancée Cheryl; brother Dale and sister-in-law Marilyn Sturm; sister Darlene and brother-in-law Ed Glascoe; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; fifth son Helmut; her aunt Shirley Halse (95); and many lifelong loving friends.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 17 from noon to 4 p.m. at Elk Meadows RV Park, 78 Trout Lake Creek Road, Trout Lake, WA 98650.
