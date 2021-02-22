Diane Elaine Beldin Logue went home to Jesus on Dec. 28, 2020. She loved God with all her heart and joins her parents Bob and Bobbe Beldin in heaven.
Diane was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Whether it was sports, taekwondo, dance, 4-H, school activities or just driving the family taxi, she never passed up a chance to be involved. You could write a book about all the sacrifices and extra miles she went to put her family first.
She loved without boundary, without time constraints and without judgment. She always, regardless of the situation, found the good. In those times when we individually lost sight that there may not be any good left, she reminded us in her actions, in her integrity and in her unconditional love — that there is good. The loyalty, love and support she provided to so many is incomprehensible.
Diane was born in Lincoln, Neb., on Oct. 26, 1946. In July of 1968, she married David Logue in McCall, Idaho. She worked as a paraeducator for more than 30 years in the Lyle School District. Since retiring in 2016, she enjoyed traveling the country, jigsaw puzzles, painting rocks, ball games and being everyone’s “go to” person.
She will be greatly missed by her best friend and loving husband Dave Logue; daughters and sons-in- law Lisa and Jeff Mathias, Michelle and Jeff Bush, and Teresa and Marcus LaFleur; son and daughter-in-law Davy and Amy Logue; sister Donna Cohron; brother Rob Beldin; 14 grandchildren, Ty, Taylor, Jayme, Dustin, Haley, Brittany, Jake, Ava, Dugan, Treane, Ayla, Elly, Zoe and Rae; and six great-grandchildren Harper, Eric, Teagan, TJ, Michael and Willow.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon.
