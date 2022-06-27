Dennis Eugene Brown slipped away from this world May 17, 2022. John and Edna Brown, parents, welcomed Dennis into their family Oct. 9, 1939, joining his sister Phyllis.
He lived in Valley City, N.D., until he moved to The Dalles in 1954 and attended The Dalles High School. He then joined the Navy and was stationed in Hawaii. While in high school, he met Judy Cole, the love of his life. The high school sweethearts were married March 6, 1959. They both thoroughly enjoyed living in Hawaii and visited several times through the years.
Judy was expecting their first child, Dennis, so she returned to The Dalles in 1960. Their second child, Doug, was born in The Dalles in 1969. Dennis returned to The Dalles when the Navy stent was completed in 1963. Then the little family moved to Roseburg, where he worked at a lumber mill. Later they moved to The Dalles, where he worked as apprentice electrician for Harvey Aluminum, later known as Martin Marietta Aluminum.
He completed a commercial electrician certificate license. He started a new career at Bonneville Power, where his job required him to travel on many occasions and remarked of a memorable experience with the new wind generators. It was eye-opening, he said, to go up inside and crawl through the tower to do repairs. In 2003, after 37 years, he retired from Bonneville Power.
Dennis felt honored to be a member of the Knights of Columbus, and Eucharist Minister at St. Peters Catholic Church in The Dalles. He was a man of faith and compassion, known to lend a hand to those in need without hesitation. He was also a member of The American Legion, The Dalles Elks Lodge, The Dalles Eagles Lodge, and The Moose.
Another matter of importance to Dennis was religiously donating to the Red Cross blood drive for decades. He always looked forward to family and friend’s gatherings. When he put his barbecue apron on, that meant he was about to create and critique steaks and burgers once again. A master!
His other joys were camping, fishing, target practicing, playing pool and enjoying motorcycle rides now and again. Though many health challenges, Dennis and Judy were blessed to celebrate their 63rd anniversary. A gift of love.
Dennis is survived by his spouse, Judy; sons, Dennis (Leslie) and Doug; sister Phyllis; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and good friends. Those who passed before him were his parents, aunts, uncles, brother-in-law, and nephew.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dennis’ name is a consideration. His charity of choice is the Wounded Warriors Project or your charity of choice. Internment will be at Willamette National Cemetery on June 27 at 2:30 p.m.
