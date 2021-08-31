Demetra Ann Dionas Kramer, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away peacefully in her home on Aug. 14, 2021, surrounded by her family and friends.
Her family including Kevin, Vonna, Alexander, Kenya, Christopher, Katherine, Susan, Rachel, Victoria, Katrina, Jessica and Dennis Kramer; Dan, Angal and Michael Field; Cory Johnson; Jennie, Ben, Jack and Theo Sullins; Dani and Manson Sullivan; and Lesley Laraway, all wish to convey the depth of our gratitude for the love, support, and lessons Demetra shared with us and we will carry your love in our hearts, always.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date, and details will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell website once they are finalized.
The Great Invocation
From the point of Light within the Mind of God
Let light stream forth into the minds of men.
Let LIGHT descend on Earth.
From the point of Love within the Heart of God
Let love stream forth into the hearts of men.
May CHRIST return to Earth.
From the center where the WILL of God is known
—Let purpose guide the little wills of men –
The PURPOSE which the Masters know and serve.
From the center which we call the race of men
Let the Plan of Love and Light work out
And may it seal the door where evil dwells.
Let Light and Love and Power
Restore the Plan on Earth.
— Alice Bailey
