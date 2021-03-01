Delores (Dee) Thompson, beloved mother of Thomas, resident of Vancouver, Wash., and Dennis of Portland, Ore., passed away Feb. 1, 2021. She was born May 12, 1921, and additionally leaves behind four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was wife of 70 years to our deceased father, Melvin, who passed in 2009. Blessed to have the greatest parents possible. Dad and mom always loved each other so much. They truly were from the greatest generation. Mom was a secretary at Wahtonka High School for many years and was an active member of The Christian Church and The Dalles Senior Center. She loved to play cards and was so loved by many in The Dalles. She was kind of an icon at Spookys Pizza, where it seems everyone knew her. Dee and Mel were residents of The Dalles since 1958.
Due to COVID-19, funeral arrangements will be announced later, hopefully in May, when she would have been 100 years young.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.