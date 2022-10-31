Dell Lynn Rhodes died on Oct. 18, 2022, from complications of a long-standing illness. Born in Kansas in 1947, Dell spent most of her youth in Colorado. She was an avid skier and hiker, a Mariner Scout, and an excellent student. She was awarded a Boettcher Scholarship and graduated from Colorado College in 1969 with a degree in psychology.
During her sophomore year, Dell developed a severe form of rheumatoid arthritis that would present physical and medical challenges throughout the remainder of her life. Undeterred, Dell went on to graduate school and received her Ph.D. from UCLA in 1975. She was quickly hired as an assistant professor at Reed College in Portland, Ore. Over the next 31 years, Dell became a beloved teacher and mentor in psychobiology and a celebrated faculty member at Reed. She oversaw and promoted the careers of many students and played a major role in the development and governance of both the psychology department and the college. When she retired in 2006, the college created a permanent speaker fund in her name.
In 2000, Dell married her longtime companion Will Bloch, and together they built a home in White Salmon, Wash. After her retirement, Dell became an active participant in the White Salmon/Hood River community. As a member of the Hood River Art Club, she cultivated her interest in both the making and philosophy of art. She actively participated in local Democrat politics, book clubs, and her Colorado College alumni group. Together, Dell and Will joined the Native Plant Society of Oregon and pursued their mutual interest in wildflowers and the preservation of native plants. As she had throughout her life, Dell created close and loyal friendships wherever she went. She will be greatly missed.
Dell is survived by her husband, Will Bloch; her stepson Matthew Bloch; her sister Kristie Ross and brother-in-law Jeffrey; her nephew George Ross; her precious cats Ollie and Archer; and many friends who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Native Plant Society of Oregon. A celebration of Dell’s life will be held at Bethel Congregational United Church of Christ in White Salmon on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. Contributions to a potluck of finger food would be appreciated. Please wear a mask to the event and plan to share your favorite Dell Rhodes story.
A second remembrance of Dell will be held at Reed College in March.
