Deborah (Debby) K. Palmer left us, bound for the eternal concert, at home amid her husband, Ronald and cousins, Lacie and Carson who were visiting from Utah. She was born Aug. 22, 1953, and passed away peacefully on Sept. 27, 2021.
Debby graduated from The Dalles High School in 1971. She was employed by First Interstate, now Wells Fargo Bank for three months shy of twenty years; in the ACH department. She loved to walk the beaches of the Oregon Coast as well as camping and hiking in the forest of Mt. Hood.
Some of her hidden talents were abilities as a seamstress and her melodic singing voice. Jazz and Rock were here favorite genres. She was a member of the American Legion Auxillary.
Debby is survived by her husband, Ronald; brothers, Edward, Frank and their families; and a host of cousins scattered throughout Oregon, Washington and Utah.
