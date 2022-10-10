On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, Deborah Elaine Harris passed away at her home in Hawthorne, Nev., that she shared with her husband Les Harris. She was 66 years old at the time of her passing.
Deborah was born on Aug. 21, 1956, in Concord, Vt., to Robert Morse and Irene Morse (Davis). She was the oldest of five children. She graduated from Hartford High School in 1974 and she later became a CAN.
Deborah lived in Vermont before moving to Hood River, Ore., in 1980. She moved to Hawthorne in 2017.
Deborah worked at Hood River Care Center, Mid Valley Market and Walmart. Anyone who knew her knows she would do anything she could to help others. She was really close to her Grammy Morse. She loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed playing bingo and she loved reading books. She accepted all kids as part of her family, even if they weren’t biologically related.
Deborah is survived by her husband Les Harris of Hawthorne; sisters, Paula Holobowicz of Highgate Center, Vt.; Ramona Picknell and her husband Steve of Wilder, Vt.; Sonny Morsem and his wife Jodi of Enfield, N.H.; brother, Dwayne Morse and his wife Jessica of West Lebanon, N.H.; her children, Tammy Tucker of Harker Heights, Texas, Stephen Osmer of Eugene, Ore., and Michelle McKissen of Hood River; grandchildren, Ryan, Karl, Jamison, Taylor, Azara, Amara, Arianna, Mel, Michael, Mikayla, and Angelique; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Deborah is predeceased by her late husband, Charles Phillips, her mother, Irene Morse (Davis), and her father, Robert Morse.
A funeral service for Deborah will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1825 May St., Hood River, on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. After the funeral, Deborah will be laid to rest at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery next to her late husband Charlie Phillips.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
