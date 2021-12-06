DeAnna McFarland passed away on Nov. 26, 2021, in her home in Hood River Ore., surrounded by loved ones after a short battle with brain cancer. DeAnna was born on Aug. 14,1955 to Henry and Norma Vermeire of White Salmon, Wash.
DeAnna grew up in White Salmon; upon graduating from Columbia High, she married Jim Meyer and raised their children Brad, Mindy, and Katie. She was a bus driver for the ESD 112 for more than 25 years, and did seasonal work throughout the years with local fruit companies. DeAnna spent the last few years of her working career at WaferTech in Vancouver, Wash.
DeAnna met and then married Barry McFarland of Hood River in 2013. DeAnna liked to travel, and she was always up for an adventure. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. With Barry and DeAnna’s blended family, they spent time camping at the coast and summers were booked with camping trips throughout the Northwest.
DeAnna leaves behind her husband Barry McFarland; his two children and their families, and her three children and their families, including seven grandchildren; her sister Gayle Morris; and brothers Dale, Dean, Damon, and Tim Vermeire. There are countless friends and extended family members that will all dearly miss her.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 2:30-5 p.m. at the Elks in White Salmon. Please donate to Providence Hospice of the Gorge in lieu of sending flowers; thank you.
