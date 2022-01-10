Dean Woods was born on Sept. 15, 1929, to Lowell Everett and Faye (Fenley) Woods in Pawnee, Okla. He passed away on Jan. 3, 2022.
He was the youngest of four. They moved to Colorado and then to Eastern Oregon, where he graduated eighth grade from Ridgeview Elementary. He graduated from Adrian High in 1947 and attended Eastern Oregon University. His education was interrupted by a stint in the Army, serving in Korea, where he attained the rank of Sargent.
He got his bachelor’s in 1955 and master’s in 1961 in education. He taught on Long Island, N.Y., Portland, Ore., and in Sherman and Malhuer counties. He married Ardeth Trullinger on July 27, 1974.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, sister and two brothers. He is survived by his wife, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, several great-great nieces and nephews and one acquired granddaughter.
Donations can be made to the Sherman County Historical Museum and the Adrian School District. Dean will be interred at Russellville Cemetery in Molalla, Ore.
