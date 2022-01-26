Long time Gorge resident Dean LeRoy Henry passed away on the evening of Jan. 2, 2022; he was 87 years old.
Dean was born into this world on May 23, 1934, to Bud and Pauline Henry. Growing up in the Bingen area, Dean would commonly be seen gallivanting around the countryside, whether it was fishing for trout, foraging for mushrooms on Jewett creek, or grabbing whatever vegetables were in season in Suksdorfs fields to be eaten after getting a dash of salt from the shaker he carried in his back pocket. His lifelong friend George Leet could be commonly found by his side.
After High school, Dean enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Dean attended recruit training at Parks Air Force base in California. After boot camp, Dean was stationed at Lowry Air force base in Colorado. He was assigned to the 3415th technical training wing. Dean was training to be an in flight photographer, on a Convair B-36 “Peacemaker.” Dean achieved the rank of Airman 3rd class before, unfortunately, being honorably discharged due to a medical condition that prevented him from serving his country.
When Dean’s military service abruptly ended, he returned home to the Gorge. He then met the love of his life, Judy Kelly. They went on a double date to a soda shop in Portland with her lifelong best friend Glenna and boyfriend Don Henry (Dean’s brother, who set them up). Not long after that night, he upheld his promise to marry her. They were married on Nov. 28, 1957. They celebrated with Chinese food, which became their anniversary tradition. Together Dean and Judy raised four beautiful daughters, Barbara, Susan, Kelly, and Tracy.
As Dean joined the workforce, he held many jobs that interested him, from a railway worker in Burns, school bus driver here locally, mill worker in Klickitat, and logger for Broughtons, where he started as a whistle punk, and worked his way to log loader operator. He eventually got into log truck driving, and as the spotted owl decimated the timber industry, he transitioned into long haul truck driving, which he did until his retirement.
With the transitioned into retirement, you could find him in one of two places — either chasing balls around Husum Hills, or sitting in his spot keeping busy with any number of activities. He loved golf, and always strived to better his game. He knew every blade of grass on his course, and was one of the course favorites. He was always willing to talk about your life and lend a friendly ear.
Dean was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Judy, mother Pauline Lea, father Bud Henry, brother James Larson, and son-in-law AJ Mannie. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Barb and Kevin Robinson, Susan Mannie, Kelly and George Hinderliter, and Tracy and Ron Franklin; grandchildren Chris Henry, Kathleen Robinson, Kevin Robinson, JC and Danika Abshire, Mason and Allison Mannie, Brandon and Megan Mannie, Sarah and Chad Reckard, George and Shelly Hinderliter, Jacob and Jacque Hinderliter, Doug Franklin, Josh Franklin, and Zach Franklin; great-grandchildren, Kellen Henry, Kaiden Henry, Kaylee Vernon, Ty Robinson, Jonah Mannie, Micaiah Mannie, Isac Mannie, Grant Reckard, Chloe Hinderliter, Ali Hinderliter, Dylan and Havanna Kiemele, Jordan Hinderliter, Maddison Hinderliter, and Bailey Hinderliter; as well as his brother and sister in-law Don and Faye Henry, and sisters and brothers in-law Diane Thomas, Darlene and Gene Russell, Linda and Bill Thornberry, and Sandy McDuffy.
To send condolences to Dean’s family, please visit www.garderfh.com.
