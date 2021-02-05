Dawn Denise Solomon Kipp passed away from the effects of chronic alcoholism on Jan. 20, 2021, at Puget Sound Nursing Home in Olympia Wash. She was 58 years old.
Dawn was born on Dec. 2, 1961, in Yakima Wash., and was the daughter of Lyman Solomon and Ida Solomon Everroad. She grew up in Bingen, Wash., and graduated from Columbia High School in White Salmon in 1981. Not long after, she met, then married Harry Kipp Jr. and had twins, Christina and Mike in 1982. Harry was in the army and was stationed in Washington and abroad; the family got to live in Germany for many years. Dawn and her family eventually settled in Yelm, Wash., and bought a home.
The marriage ended. Dawn worked a variety of jobs, as a cook, cashier, and customer service rep. She had a daughter, Emily, in 1999 and was a single mom until she met a very special guy, Brent Hunter. They were happy together until his sudden passing in 2016.
Dawn is survived by her daughters, Christina of Rainier Wash., and Emily of Yelm, and son Mike, also of Yelm; grandchildren Jessica, Ashley, Mathew, Noah, Camden and William; sisters Karla Spratt (David) of Bingen, Anne Martinz (Randy) Yakima, and Kathy Tabert (Joe) Lynden, Wash. She is also survived by two aunts and two uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents, parents, stepdad Steve, Brent, Unce Ivan Solomon, Aunt JoAnn Johnson, two nieces and four cousins.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Forrest Funeral Home Olympia.
