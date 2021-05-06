David Paul Reed passed away April, 20, 2021, at RiverBend Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield, Ore. David was born May, 29, 1947, in Hood River, Ore., to Paul and Margie Reed.
David graduated from Hood River High School in 1964 and then served in the Marines in Vietnam. He worked for the aluminum plant in The Dalles, Ore., for 40 years as an environmentalist in the lab. He then worked for Army Corp of Engineers in Springfield until he retired.
He enjoyed walking, biking, fishing, hunting and reading. He loved spending time with family. He enjoyed his Twin Rivers Church family and his friends in the neighborhood.
David is survived by his daughters, Tanya Olson (Curt) of The Dalles, and Rachel Rogan (Shawn) of Seattle, Wash.; sister Marie Piper (Clay) of The Dalles; and six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Graveside services will be July 10 at 11 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery in Hood River.
