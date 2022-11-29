David Dee Mooney (Dave) was born in The Dalles, Ore., on May 6, 1954, to Neol and Renita Mooney (currently Caron). David had four younger brothers, Joel Mooney, John Mooney, James Hines and Daniel Hines. David resided primarily in Hood River, Ore., and passed away Nov. 17, 2022, in Hood River. He graduated from Wy'east High School in 1972.
After high school, David joined the Navy; he was honorably discharged in 1973. David went on to work at several places, including Wind River Nursery and Mt. Hood Meadows. He became an employee of Diamond Fruit Growers in the fall of 1980 and stayed with the company until 2015.
David enjoyed nature. He spent time hiking, mushroom hunting, fishing, observing wildlife, and caring for his pets. He also spent time playing guitar, reading, and drawing. In his younger days, he skied, rode horses, and rode motorcycles. He had an amazing ability to remember jokes, stories, and scriptures. David liked to chat and spend time with family and friends. He very much enjoyed making memories with his grandchildren.
David is survived by his daughter Megan; grandchildren Staci, Lilli, and Wyatt; mother Renita; brother Joel; step-siblings Randal and Wendy; nieces Shawn, Chelsea, Sarah, Allison, and Danielle; many cousins; and close friends Wayne and Tamara. He was predeceased by his father Neol and brothers John, James, and Daniel.
All go unto one place; all are of the dust, and all turn to dust again. — Ecclesiastes 3:30
Memorial Services & Reception are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Graveside committal at Idlewilde Cemetery will follow. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.