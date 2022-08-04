On July 29, 2022, David Hylton died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. David was born Dec. 27, 1936.
He and wife Janet (Guler) had been married 65 years and were blessed with three wonderful children: Toni (Steve), John (Kerri), and Kim (Jim). David is also survived by eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, his twin brother Doug and sister Jean.
In his memory, donations may be made to Providence Hospice of the Gorge.
When asked if he’d change anything about his life if he could do it all over he said “Not a thing” —truly a life well-lived.
No service will be held.
