David Allen Dodson, 74, of Wallowa, Ore., passed away June 18, 2022, after a motor vehicle accident. David was born on July 16, 1947, to Ernest and Barbara Dodson in The Dalles, Ore.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan (Brian) Maas of Missoula, Mont.; son, Allen Dodson of Ronan, Mont.; grandchildren Thomas Jefferson Lipko aka TJ, Skyler Dodson, Adrian Dodson and MacKenzie Rae Baker Dodson; great-grandchildren to Malikai Dodson, MacKenzie Willow Rose Dodson and Grysin Tyler William Dodson; brothers Steve (Tam), Tim, Jeff, Ronny (Pam) and Marty; and sister-in-law Yong, along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Barbara Dodson, brother Danny and great-granddaughter Arriana Willow Rose Ward Dodson.

Those who wish to send cards and flowers can send them to 711 Heather Drive, Missoula MT 59804.

To plant a tree in memory of David Dodson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.