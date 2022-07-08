David Allen Dodson, 74, of Wallowa, Ore., passed away June 18, 2022, after a motor vehicle accident. David was born on July 16, 1947, to Ernest and Barbara Dodson in The Dalles, Ore.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan (Brian) Maas of Missoula, Mont.; son, Allen Dodson of Ronan, Mont.; grandchildren Thomas Jefferson Lipko aka TJ, Skyler Dodson, Adrian Dodson and MacKenzie Rae Baker Dodson; great-grandchildren to Malikai Dodson, MacKenzie Willow Rose Dodson and Grysin Tyler William Dodson; brothers Steve (Tam), Tim, Jeff, Ronny (Pam) and Marty; and sister-in-law Yong, along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Barbara Dodson, brother Danny and great-granddaughter Arriana Willow Rose Ward Dodson.
Those who wish to send cards and flowers can send them to 711 Heather Drive, Missoula MT 59804.
