David Lee Diers (Dave) was born to Otto J. Diers and Lucille L. nee Thoms June 17, 1948. He grew up in Portland, attending Sellwood Elementary and Cleveland High — graduating in 1967. After working a few years for the Oregonian, he served in the U.S. Navy as an E5 in the Vietnam War.
While stationed in California, he met Linda A. Seim. They married July 22, 1972, and shared 40 years of marriage and a love for the gospel of Christ. Together they raised eight children, living briefly in Kansas and Minnesota before settling in Hood River, Ore., where they became founding members of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
In the Hood River area, Dave worked various places until he bought and operated the Boys Pine Grove Grocery and then Boysprint Quality Printing and DWD Microcomputers. He volunteered 15 years with the Pine Grove Fire Dept. After a short time back in Minnesota, he returned to the Columbia Gorge as a widower.
On Oct. 22, 2016, he married his second love, Janna Ferguson of Klickitat, Wash. They shared exactly five years together before he was called home Oct. 22, 2021. Dave died surrounded by family and love. He will be remembered for his insistence on bare feet, his strong convictions, his amazing capacity for love, and most of all his undying reliance on Salvation through Christ Jesus, our Lord.
Dave was preceded in death by his father Otto Diers, stepfather Robert Myers, wife Linda Diers, grandson Gabriel Schwab and other children and grandchildren miscarried before birth. He is survived by his mother Lucille Myers of Duncan, Okla., siblings Curtis Diers of Aloha, Ore., Allen Diers of Carson, Wash., Robert Shrum of Coquille, Ore., and Gloria Kellett of Duncan, Okla.; eight children and their spouses — Martin and Kay Diers of Glencoe, Minn., Marion and Skylen Freet of Kihei, Hawaii, Rachel and Nathaniel Schwab of Dallesport, Wash., Nathan and Katie Diers of Pittsford, Mich., Phillip & Carissa Diers currently moving to Carson, Wash., Loraine and Trevor Creon of Carson, Wash., Autumn and Graham McConnell of Portland, Ore., and Sheldon Diers of Beaverton, Ore., as well as 51 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be sent to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Hood River.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.