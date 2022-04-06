David “Dave” Howard Conlee passed away peacefully on April 5, 2022, surrounded by his three children, after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born May 7, 1942, in Portland, Ore., to Virgil and Flora Conlee, and was raised on a wheat ranch outside of Moro with his only sibling, Nancy.
Over the years, David wore many hats, including grain warehouseman, mobile home toter, mechanic, farmer, tool salesman, and circling back to his ag roots as a grain truck driver for Mid-Columbia Producers, where he officially retired in January 2021. Because of his great love for his MCP work family, he continued doing odd jobs for them until the end.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his second wife, Carol (Donahue) Conlee, and stepson Bill Meyer. He is survived by his sister Nancy (Gary) Schrader; his son Chris (Shashana) Conlee; his daughter Jill (Trent) Harrison and their children Andie and Jed; and his youngest daughter Paula (Greg) Costanzo and their children Brooke, Chance, Jennika and Jace. He is also survived by his stepchildren David Meyer, Debbie Snodgrass and Kathy Frisbey, along with their children and grandchildren. Last, but far from least, he leaves behind his beloved dogs and cat Cindy, Teddy, Scooter and Dude, as well as faithful family friend Teresa Farmer.
David loved spending time with his kids, especially over a cold Coors Light. He had also enjoyed boating, riding motorcycles (including his famous red scooter), spending hours tinkering in his yellow school bus shop that he designed himself, raising foster children with Carol, adopting rescue animals, and Sunday morning breakfasts with lifelong friends.
A celebration of life luncheon will be held at the Moro Senior Center on Sunday, June 26 at 1 p.m. Please bring your stories of David, and possibly an outdoor chair. Donations in David’s memory can be made to Home At Last Humane Society in The Dalles.
Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
