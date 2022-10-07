David Carrier lived a simple life dedicated to social justice on one hand and outdoor adventure on the other. A passionate mountaineer, David died doing what he loved, climbing in the North Cascades of Washington State. His gentle soul and generous spirit will be greatly missed.
Born on March 25, 1956, in Massachusetts to Grace and John Carrier, David moved with his family to Maryland when he was in elementary school. After high school, David attended University of Maryland College Park and majored in agriculture. Upon graduation, he joined the Mennonite Central Committee and moved to Uganda to assist with infrastructure development for a local community; he lived in Uganda, and then Burkina-Faso, for two years.
After MCC, David married and moved to North Bend, Ind., to attend graduate school at Notre Dame, where he received his Doctorate in economics. After graduate school, his first and only child, Danny, was born.
David settled in Washington, D.C., and worked for various think tanks in the DC area for many years. He moved to Vancouver, Wash., in 2004 and lived there until 2009, when he chose to move back to DC to serve as chief economist for the Appalachian Regional Commission. David retired in 2017 and moved back to Washington State for the remainder of his life.
David was an adjunct professor at Washington State University for several years, teaching statistics. David loved climbing, paddling, hiking, and a hodgepodge of other outdoor activities. He was actively involved in the Mazamas and Mountaineers Climbing clubs, as a student and instructor. During his first stint in the Northwest, David was actively involved in the Portland Catholic Worker Movement, a faith-based movement committed to working for social justice. Later, he continued his spiritual journey as an active and beloved member of the Bethel Congregational Church (UCC) in White Salmon, Wash., a community also committed to working for social justice.
David owned a cabin in White Salmon and enjoyed spending time there when he was not renting it out as an Airbnb. Throughout his retirement, David climbed, paddled, traveled to Nepal and Italy, and thoroughly enjoyed all life had to offer. Ultimately, David felt most at peace when in the backcountry.
David died on or around Aug. 25, 2022, after sustaining a fall while scrambling a trail near Stetattle Ridge in the North Cascades. David is survived by his son, Danny Carrier; mother, Grace Carrier; granddaughter, Grace Carrier; daughter-in-law Charlotte Carrier; brother, John Carrier; and brother James Carrier. A celebration of life will occur on Oct. 15 at Bethel Congregational Church in White Salmon at 11 a.m. Please contact Bethel Congregational Church for questions at 510-388-3180 (Regula).
In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Portland Mountain Rescue, saving lives through rescue and mountain safety education at pmru.org/how-to-contribute, or Voices of Children provides psychological and psychosocial support to children affected by the conflict at voices.org.ua/en.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.