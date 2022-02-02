David Eugene Benedetti of Falls Church, Va., died on Dec. 29, 2021, in Richmond, Va. He was 78 years old.
Born on Oct. 23, 1943, Dave grew up on an apple orchard in Hood River, Ore. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Mary (nee, Spaziani) Benedetti, and by his siblings, Paul Anthony (Tony) Benedetti and Louise White. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Frances “Sue” (nee, Kleen) Benedetti; his children, Gregory (Amy Flowers) of Richmond, Va., and Alicia Hammers (Isaak) of Bremerton, Wash.; and his grandchildren, Milo Benedetti, Stella Benedetti, Arden Hammers, Malia Hammers, and Maisie Hammers.
Dave graduated from Wy’east High School in Hood River, earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising/public relations from the University of Oregon, and was awarded a master’s degree from the University Maryland. After graduating from college, Dave worked as a 4-H extension agent in Oregon and participated in the IFYE Program in Mexico. In 1968, he moved to Washington, D.C., to work as a development officer for the National 4-H Foundation. Dave’s final career move was to the Academy for Educational Development (AED) in Washington, D.C., where, over a period of 25 years, he held various leadership positions, mainly in Africa and South Asia. He was Field Coordinator or Chief of Party for projects in Botswana, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, and Namibia.
After retirement in 2009, Dave joined Sue to provide leadership for the 4-H History Preservation Program. For their decades of contributions to youth programs, Dave and Sue were inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame in 2020.
Dave was known as a loving husband, father, and grandfather; a professional committed to improving opportunities for others; a loyal friend; a superb cook; a skilled writer and editor; and a connoisseur of art, design, and food.
A graveside service will be led by his nephew, Dennis P. White of Grants Pass, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Hood River, Ore. A memorial will be planned for later in the year.
In lieu of flowers, he asks that you contribute in his name to the National 4H History Preservation Program, History Preservation Program Project Funding Donations (4-hhistorypreservation.com).
Thank you to all the world over that helped to make his time here enjoyable and meaningful.
