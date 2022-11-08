Former Hermiston resident David Aichele, age 75, passed away at his home in The Dalles, Ore., with family at his side on Oct. 8, 2022.
A family memorial service will be held in Hermiston at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1035 SE Ninth St., at 1 p.m. on Nov. 26. A celebration of life, to be held in The Dalles, will be announced at a future time.
David grew up in eastern Oregon and graduated as a member of Hermiston Senior High School’s class of 1965. He married his eternal sweetheart, Becky (Spearman) and started his family and career. Dave began his federal civilian career of 44 years at the Umatilla Army Depot, followed by substation operations with Bonneville Power Administration. He retired in 2011 from his work at the Celilo Converter Station in The Dalles, where they made their family home for 49 years.
Dave was an avid reader and a lifelong learner. He loved golf, baseball, hunting and fishing and remained an enthusiastic spectator of all sports, especially the ones his kids participated in. He loved his family.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Becky; daughters Jeanne (Rich) and Lori (Jessup); son David Jr. (Tamra); mother-in-law June Spearman; sisters Andrea (Dave), Janice (Jeff) and Karla (Myrle); brother Donald; and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Andrew and Dolores (Dee) Aichele, his father-in-law Gordon Spearman, brother-in-law Gordon Spearman Jr., and sister-in-law Donna (Spearman) Badoux, all previously of Hermiston.
In his honor, donations can be made to Celilo Cancer Center Celilo Fund, 1800 E 19th St., The Dalles, OR 97058.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.