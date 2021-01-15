Darvel Ted Lloyd was born in Longview, Wash., to Les and Ilse Lloyd on Dec. 22, 1942, along with his twin brother Darryl. Darvel passed away from a heart attack Dec. 16, 2020.
Darvel, at the age of 3, moved with his family to Glenwood, Wash., where in the shadow of Mount Adams, the Flying L Ranch was now home.
Schooling was in Glenwood until the Lloyds moved to Taipei, Taiwan. Darvel and Darryl’s father was a consulting forester and logging engineer. A year and a half later, the trip home by ship, land, and rail completed their first circle of the world. This sparked Darvel and Darryl’s love to travel and explore.
Darvel and Darryl graduated from Benson Polytechnic High School in Portland. Darvel graduated from Oregon State with a bachelor’s degree. Through the NROTC program, Darvel received a commission in the U.S. Navy and was awarded medals for duty in Viet Nam and an honorable discharge. From there, a Masters of Arts degree at the University of Colorado leading to the Glaciological Artic Science Institute and the Juneau ice fields project.
Between 1970 and 1977, Darvel and Darryl established and directed the Mt. Adams Institute based at the Flying L where they both lived. Through the Institute, many classes and climbs were undertaken.
Later Darvel worked on a number of research projects, developed the YACC program as well as the Keystone Environmental Center in Colorado.
Darvel and Darryl began mountain climbing at the age of 10 with their father, their first conquest being Mount Adams. This began a love for climbing, skiing, and hiking all over the world, the Swiss Alps, the Sangre de Cristos, Olympics, and Glacier Peak Wilderness.
Teaching geography at the University of Winnipeg, Manitoba, serving as a marine technician on the University of Washington’s research vessel which took him to the McMurdo Research Station at the South Pole. He toured Great Britain, New Zealand, and Antarctica.
Darvel with brother Darryl had deep passions for protecting Mount Adams. They started Friends of Mt. Adams in 2004. Darvel assisted Darryl with creating the book "Ever Wild, A Lifetime on Mount Adams."
Darvel was a ranch hand, marine technician, program director, environmental advocate, inn keeper, and volunteer. He is survived by brother and best friend Darryl of Hood River, Ore., his sister Christina Paul and niece Tanya Dostal of Custer, Wash.
Memorial donations may be made on behalf of Darvel to Friends of Mt. Adams. No services are planned.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.