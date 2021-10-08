Darlene Ann (Doyle) Gibson, 74, passed away peacefully at her home in Beaverton, Ore., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Darlene was born on June 8, 1947, in The Dalles, Ore. She was the first born of two children of Henry and Donna (Spitler) Doyle.
Darlene graduated from The Dalles High School in 1965. Darlene had retired after a successful career as the vice president of a wholesale insurance brokerage company. Darlene enjoyed spending time with her husband, camping and fishing, reading her many books, spending time with her family and friends. Darlene was always full of life and always went out of her way to help others.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Pat Gibson; her daughter Lisa White and husband Don Shallcross; son Don White and wife, April; sister Diane Fredericksen and husband Jens; stepsons Kris and Erik Gibson and stepdaughter Gena Frison; niece, Tina Neal and husband, Tony, and kids Peyton and Piper; nephew Jeff Bowman and kids Keefer, Roxy, and Lola; niece Kaitlyn Doyle; uncle Bill Spitler and aunt Harriette Spitler; cousins Kathy (Spitler) Tucker, Mike Doyle and Melody (Doyle) Pinto; grandkids Andrew, Adam, and Cooper Shallcross, Zoe, Kyrian and Sage White, Bailey Chillion, Khaliah Benton, Aireyonna and Savannah Frison, Khearstyn, Khodi, and Kameron Gibson; and several great grandchildren.
Darlene’s celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at her nephew’s home, 11495 S.W. Ridgecrest Drive, Beaverton.
