Darlene Shirley (Gloor) Fenwick, a loving mother and water aerobics instructor extraordinaire, passed away peacefully at home after a short illness following a stroke on Nov. 24, 2022. She was born June 24, 1932, in Ontario, Calif., resided in California until 1991, lived in Ashland, Ore., for 30 years and spent her last two years in Hood River, Ore.
Her positive attitude and active lifestyle served her well into her 90th year. She was talented and creative, whether designing/sewing costumes for her husband's high school productions, flower arranging, cake decorating, drawing, baking or knitting. A holiday for Darlene was always a cause for celebration.
She met her husband Joe as a student while performing in his student teaching production of The Glass Menagerie at Los Angeles City College. Darlene and Joe enjoyed 53 years of marriage, which included raising their four children, numerous travels, remodeling and finally building their dream house in Ashland. Darlene continued to assist her husband as he directed community theater in Ashland, even acting in one of his productions. She went back to college in 1984 and obtained her PT assistance certificate. After moving to Oregon, she went on to teach deep water aerobics at the local YMCA for 18 years before retiring in 2020 at age 88. She was president of the Ashland Garden Club, volunteering for city events, local gardens and floral displays for every season. She also continued to volunteer her sewing skills as well as ushering for Oregon Shakespeare Festival, all while enjoying theater productions offered by the city of Ashland.
Over the last two years she lived at Providence Down Manor in Hood River, where she enjoyed the camaraderie of the other residents as well as the many excursions and activities offered by both the residence and the community of Hood River.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband Joe Fenwick in 2015 and her son-in law Ed Brown in 2020. She is survived by her children David, wife Belinda, Jeanine, husband Paul, Sherry, and Dan, wife Joan; grandchildren Julia, Chris, Jeff and Garrett; and great-granddaughters Josie and Rowen.
A tribute and toast to Darlene will be held at Down Manor in Hood River on Friday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. A celebration of life will be held in the spring in Ashland.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
