Danny Alan Carrico was born Oct. 22, 1961, in Riverside, Calif., the son of the late Danny J. Carrico and Patricia S. (Lee) Carrico. He was raised and received his education in The Dalles, Ore., having been a graduate of The Dalles High School Class of 1979. Upon his high school graduation, Danny attended Aircraft Mechanic School in Seattle, Wash., having received an avionics technician certificate.
He had worked as a mechanic in the automotive industry for many years, until he retired.
Among his special interests, Danny enjoyed playing the guitar, having been self-taught. He also enjoyed tinkering and detailing cars, especially BMWs.
Danny was preceded in death by his father, Danny J. Carrico.
Survivors include his mother, Patricia Sherrell, of Ashland, Ore.; his stepmother, Jo Ellen Carrico, of Riverside; his sister, Daphney Carrico, of Riverside; and his brother, Devin Sherrell, of Eugene, Ore.
To sign the online guest book or to send a condolence to the family go to www.fuitenrosehoyt.com.
Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove is entrusted with the arrangements.
