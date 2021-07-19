Daniel Perry Smith was born on June 27, 1954, in White Salmon, Wash., to Arthur Joseph Smith and Mary Eunice (Nixon) Smith. He went to Heaven on June 30, 2021, at his home in Lyle, Wash. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Arthur. He is survived by his wife Jody and three sons, Dan (Michele; children Michael and Colyn), Ryan (Crysta; children Alex, Peyton and Camden) and Rob (Lacey; children Madison, Rachel, Barrett, Sydney and Caiden).
In his working career, Dan worked for multiple companies as a mechanic/logging operator. After many years in the logging field, he became a full-time farmer. In addition to farming, he enjoyed restoring and preserving local 100-plus year old barns.
He met his wife, Jody Stephens, in the summer of 1972. They became high school sweethearts and were married in February 1978. Following their wedding, they moved into their first home together in Lyle, where they welcomed three sons. In 1987, Dan and his family moved into the home he built for them on the farm.
Dan was a fun, loving, hardworking farmer, papa, husband and father. But, above all, he was a devoted Christian. He proved his dedication to God each day.
Dan was a wonderful man. His family was the light of his life, and they loved him unconditionally. He will forever be missed, and forever be in our hearts.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 31 from noon to to 5 p.m. Come and go as you please at the farm, 111 Shady Lane, Lyle.
Please send condolences to the Smith family
