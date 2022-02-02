Daniel Anthony Peterson, 84, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died at the hospital in Bend, Ore., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.
Dan was born in Portland, Ore., at the Ethel N. Hart Hospital on Aug. 6, 1937. He was one of nine children born to Harold and Julia Peterson. Dan finished high school and entered into the Air Force on Oct. 12, 1956, and ended his duty of honorable service on June 20, 1960. Following in his dad’s footsteps, he became an electrician and worked for more than 50 years, becoming a well-known, respected and hardworking journeyman and man of God.
Dan met and married the love of his life, Marlis Ann Peterson, on Aug. 10, 1962, in the basement of his sister Janice’s house in Portland. He became the father of six active children and loved and supported them all through the years. His passion was his property in Tygh Valley, where he devoted much hard work and time to create an oasis of peace and beauty on Shadybrook Road, where family and friends were always welcomed.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Marlis Ann on Nov. 25, 2018. He is survived by his six children as follows: Paul Peterson and his wife Paula of Gervais, Ore.; Tonya Duling and her husband Jerry of Maupin, Ore.; Tina Miller and her husband Greg of Scappoose, Ore.; Samuel Peterson and his wife Jacquie of Milwaukie, Ore.; Marilyn Blake and her husband Kirk of Tygh Valley, Ore.; and Mark Peterson and his wife Becky of Vancouver, Wash. He was blessed with 16 grandchildren: Julia, Melanie, Katie and Joseph; Joshua, Joel and Nathan; Zachary and Mackenzie; Anthony and Eric; Keith, Wade and Trinity; and Makayla and Caiden.
He is also survived by his brothers and sister, David Peterson, Christine Coburn, Tim Peterson, Phil Peterson and Mark Peterson. He was preceded in death by both his parents, brothers Harold and Paul and sister Janice.
