Daniel Harold Kenslow, 77, died Sept. 24, 2021, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. He was born on July 5, 1944, to Wayne and Helen (Lingo) Kenslow in Dayton, Wash. His father worked in construction, so he spent his younger years moving with the family. He lived in Washington, California and Oregon, settling in The Dalles when he was in junior high. He graduated from The Dalles High School in 1962. After attending college, he joined the Army in 1966. He married Patricia Sutherland in March 1967 and left for Vietnam two weeks later.
While in Vietnam, he volunteered to join the LRRPs (Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol) and was the point man for his team, earning tow Bronze Stars for valor in combat. After military service, he went to work for The Dalles TV Company as a lineman and spent the next 34 years working for the various owners of that cable company. He retired in 2005.
He enjoyed the outdoors and the family spent many wonderful weekends skiing on Mount Hood, camping and hunting in the mountains and steelhead fishing on the Deschutes River. He was a dedicated archer and bowhunter, and a lifetime member of the Celilo Bowmen Archery Club.
He is survived by his mother Helen of The Dalles; his wife of 54 years, Patricia; sons Eric (Eila) of Beaverton, Ore., and Jay (Tiffany) of The Dalles; granddaughter Jamie (Cody) Sellers of Lyle, Wash.; and grandson Reese and Bodee Kenslow of The Dalles. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2022, with the exact date to be announced. Further details will be provided by Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home.
