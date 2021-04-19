Daniel Wendell Halseth, born in Estacada, Ore., on Jan. 28, 1976, beloved son of Wendell and Christine Halseth, died suddenly on April 9, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev. Daniel, a graduate of Hood River Valley High School and who earned a Bachelor of Music at Western Oregon State University, had a talent for music which he shared wherever there was a set of drums or a piano nearby. Because of his energy and his talent, Daniel became fondly known as "Drummer Dan." Daniel also graduated from Corbin University with a master in business.
Daniel lived in Addison, Texas, before returning to Las Vegas.
His expertise in IT made Daniel a valuable consultant and facilitator on projects nationwide.
Daniel enjoyed the outdoors. During his walks he would always stop and take pictures and videos of our beautiful world. He lived by the saying “always stop and smell the roses.” Daniel walked the walk and always wanted the best for everyone, even if he didn’t know the person. He always lifted people up and had a smile, always. Daniel's sincere smile and willing heart made every stranger a friend, and every friend, family. Daniel also used his free time to help returning veterans.
Daniel is survived by his mom, Christine Halseth; brothers Ben (Mellissa), Tom (Carmen), Michael (Linda); sister Leslie; two loving children, Dana and Jordan Halseth; nieces and nephew Sammy, Rowan and Brody; and countless cousins and relatives. He is predeceased by his father, Wendell Halseth, and brothers Gerald Halseth and Timothy Halseth.
In lieu of flowers, the Halseth Family welcomes donations to the Daniel Halseth “Hello Friends” Legacy Fund. Contributions will be used to support those organizations Daniel was committed to: Music, Wellness and Veterans. (C/O Andersons Tribute Center 1401 Belmont Ave, Hood River, OR 97031).
A graveside service for Daniel is planned for 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 at the Upper Valley Cemetery, 6917 Allen Road, Parkdale, Ore. A gathering is taking place immediately after the graveside at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy'east Road, Hood River, OR 97031.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
