Daniel “Dan” Truax, 65, of Parkers Prairie, Minn., passed away unexpectedly Sept. 23, 2021. He passed away on a mini vacation, living and loving life.
After honorably serving in the U.S. Army, Dan completed technical school receiving his diploma in Cable Television Technology. He then hitchhiked from Minnesota to Mt. Hood, Ore., and fell in love with the Columbia Gorge. He move to Hood River, Ore., in 1979, planted his roots and started a family. He spent the remainder of his years in The Columbia Gorge.
Dan had a passion for music and taught himself how to play guitar at a young age. He enjoyed “jamming” with any and everyone, especially his grandchildren. He loved the outdoors and spent his brief years of retirement enjoying them to the fullest. Dan was a caring and compassionate man, always quick to help someone in need. He loved to make people laugh and could always brighten up a room with his quick wit and sense of humor. One of his philosophies was, “Don’t pet the sweaty stuff ... or is it don’t sweat the petty stuff?” He was a laid back guy who touched many lives with his kindness, music and laughter. To know him was to love him.
Dan is survived by his partner Lorrie (her son Rowland); daughter LeeAnn; son Chris (Tawny); grandchildren Shailyn, Noah and Stella; sisters Brenda (Jim), Tammy (Jerry), Jane (Dan), Julie (Ron) and brother Rob; along with numerous nieces and nephews and children by marriage Toby (Joleen) and Amber (Hank), and grandchildren by marriage Roni, Jaida, Ambry and Brea.
Details for Dan’s celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Washington Trails Association (give.wta.org) in Dan’s name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.