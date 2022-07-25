On Saturday, July 9, 2022, Dana Michelle (Pope) Clark, loving wife and mother, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, passed away.
Dana was born on June 19, 1967, at Camp Pendleton, Calif., to LaVerna (Johnson) Cormier and Jimmy “Doc” Pope. Dana was raised primarily in Anaheim, Calif., also living in Mt. Vernon, Ore., before moving to Spokane, Wash., where she eventually met the love of her life, Jeff “Bear” Clark. Dana and Bear were married on 11/11/11.
Dana was always caring for others. She was known to open her home to those in need, whether it was one of her children's friends or someone she met at work. Her intuition as to knowing the words of advice or support others needed was uncanny.
Dana was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband Bear, sister Jennifer “Jenny” Pope, and her three children, Madora (Pope) Linker, Micah Phillips, and Josiah Phillips. She also has four grandchildren, the love for which prompted her move to The Dalles, Ore.: Kaedyn, Amery, Owen, and Emmett.
Dana’s Celebration of Life will be held on July 30 at The Dalles Moose Lodge, 233 E. Third St., The Dalles, at 1 p.m. Please bring a picture of her for the picture board if you have any.
In lieu of flowers, please make send donations to either Newby Ginnings of North Idaho, newbyginnings.org, Blue Mountain Hospice, bluemountainhospital.org, or any Hospice or Veterans outreach program of your choice.
She had a huge love for people going through tough times. She understood from her own life's experiences.
Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
