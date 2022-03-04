Dallas Vestal Denton of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 24, 2022, after a long illness. He was born in Baker, Ore., on March 18, 1942, to Robert and Violet Denton. A proud military man, he enlisted in the Navy in 1960. He was at the U.S. Naval Station in San Diego, Calif., and later served on the USS Winston, where he toured many countries including Japan and the Philippines. Honorably discharged, he moved to The Dalles in 1963, where he started his life-long employment with Harvey’s Aluminum plant as a Foundry Foreman in The Dalles. Later on, the name changed to Martin Marietta, where he worked at the Goldendale, Wash., plant until his retirement in 2003 when the plant closed.
In 1964, he met and married Sherri Hopper. They were married for 26 years and remained good friends until his passing. He is survived by their two daughters, Tawny Cox and Linda Compton, their spouses Alan Cox and Craig Compton, grandson Paul Pascale and granddaughter Paige Compton.
He remarried in 1992 to Mary Christine. He is also survived by Chris, along with his two stepdaughters, Ami Reitan Johannson and Shelby Stinson, spouse Jake Stinson and grandchildren Alex, Maxx, and Jack.
Dallas was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying elk and deer hunting trips and fishing on his boat with family and friends in and around the hills of The Dalles, Eastern Oregon and Alaska. He also enjoyed his vegetable garden each spring. In his late 30s and into his 40s, he participated in many off road motorcycle racing events and won many trophies while breaking a few bones along the way.
Following Dallas’ wishes, he will be cremated and his ashes scattered into the Columbia River and his legendary elk camp in Eastern Oregon. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Donations in his memory can be made to The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs or American Diabetes Association.
