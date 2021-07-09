Clair Dale Taylor passed peacefully into Heaven on June 26, 2021. During his 89 years on Earth, he was known by most as Dale, but those whom he loved the most called him dad, or papa, and best yet, Grandpapa.
Dale was born on Jan. 2, 1932, in The Dalles, Ore., to Lloyd V. and Emma S. Taylor. He graduated from The Dalles High School in 1950 and joined the National Guard. Dale married Linda Marlene Stoop, his childhood sweetheart, whom he met in sixth grade at Joseph G. Wilson Elementary. Linda passed away in 1986 after 35 years of marriage.
In his life, Dale spent countless hours operating heavy machinery. He worked with the Oregon State Highway Department constructing the new freeway from Hood River, Ore., to The Dalles. He also worked his grandfather’s wheat ranch on Fifteenmile before becoming street superintendent for the City of The Dalles. In 1964, just after the major flood, Dale purchased his 955H Track Loader and built T&M Excavation Company. That same excavator now sits proudly near his home on Mill Creek, but in its prime, it built many streets and roads in The Dalles and Hood River. It excavated land for new homes and businesses and cleared many orchards for growers all around the Gorge. The worn handles, shaped perfectly to fit his hands, show why he was known as an “excavating magician.” He never lost his touch operating big machinery. During the spring of 2020, he was thrilled to help his grandson pioneer new roads and prep areas for new cherry trees.
Dale spent 20 summers at the log home he built in Alaska. He loved fishing for salmon on the Kenai River, clamming for razors in the Cook Inlet, and catching halibut out of the Pacific. He held dear the many friends he met during his summers in Alaska. He also greatly enjoyed hunting The Blue Mountains. He hunted there for more than 50 years, and in 2017 he drew the Mt. Emily bull tag, which he filled surrounded by a camp full of proud and happy family and friends.
There wasn’t a day in his life that he wasn’t doing what he loved to do. He loved being around people and spent time doing things he enjoyed such as watching his great-grandchildren play baseball, building rock walls by hand around his home, and tending to his garden. He lived his life with hope, love, and a determination to “keep going.” His kind, friendly smile will be missed, but will forever be remembered by those who knew and loved him. His soul is now free to dance with loved ones in Heaven, operate air-conditioned equipment, and fish rivers overflowing with salmon.
Dale is survived by his son, Scott Taylor (April) and daughter Joni Tenneson (William); grandchildren Jared Taylor (Stephanie), Jeffrey Taylor, Hailey Elliott (Shane), and Andrew Tenneson (Samantha);many great-grandchildren, Preston, Scotty, Matthew, Kellen, Easton, William, Camden, and Andie; and his long-time friend Winnie Westland Milby, and his loyal dog, Sadie.
Service for Dale will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 at Spencer, Libby, and Powell funeral home in The Dalles.
