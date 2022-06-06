Dale Owen Byers passed away May 31, 2022, at his Hood River, Ore., residence with his childhood sweetheart and loving wife at his side. Dale was born July 29, 1947, and was 74 years of age at the time of passing.
Dale was born to Clarence and Edna Struck Austin Byers in Hood River. Dale has one younger brother, Harold Byers; one son, Jamie Byers, who preceded him in death in 2017; four granddaughters, Brittany Ambers, Ashley Byers, Emily Byers and Ahleeah Byers; one great-grandson, Izaiah Ambers; and two great-great granddaughters, Nora Ambers and Millie Daniels; brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Sue Ybarra; two nephews, Danny Ybarra, Jr. and Patrick Byers; two nieces, Kristy Ybarra and Mary Byers; three lifelong friends, Dave Hilkey, Ben Brace and Tom Furrow; and to many other friends that Dale has collected over his years.
Dale married his childhood sweetheart, Lynda Glover, on June 4, 1966, who has stayed by his side through thick and thin. He is and will be terribly missed.
Dale attended J.M. Perry Trade School in Yakima, Wash., to be a mechanic and graduated in 1968. He came home to Hood River and went to work for Hood River Supply, later Allen Hay Ford, bought and drove his own logging truck until the industry declined due to the Spotted Owl and then went to work as a truck driver for the Hood River Sewer Treatment Plant until his retirement in 2013.
Dale was an avid hunter, loved horseback riding, camping and dancing with his wife Lynda — who he has been with for more than 60 years!
He was a 50-plus year volunteer with the Pine Grove and Odell fire departments and loved to help others. He became a devout Christian and was a deacon for the First Baptist Church of Odell for Pastor Rick Plank and the congregation.
Dale will be greatly missed by all including his much-loved pets, Lelo, Zoey and Pebbles.
Services are planned for 1 p.m., Friday, June 17 at the Pine Grove Fire Station, 2995 Van Horn Drive, Hood River, where Dale was a volunteer fire fighter for more than 50 years. Graveside Rites will follow at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
